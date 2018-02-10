10th February 2018
Seumas MacKay breaks isles record for 400m

Teen athlete Seumas MacKay has become the fastest 400m runner in Shetland’s history.

Seumas Mackay in his Scotland vest at the Celtic Games in 2017

MacKay clocked a time of 48.87 as he took gold at the Scottish Schools Indoor Championships in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Thursday.

The previous isles record was 50.14, set by Haydn Thomason in 2013.

Last year MacKay, from Dunrossness, won gold in the 800m event at the Island Games in Gotland, setting a Shetland record in the process.

He has represented Scotland on the track several times.

