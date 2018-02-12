Go from page to stage with Islesburgh Drama Group exhibition

There’s no business like show business, and that’s certainly true as Islesburgh Drama Group presents From Page to Stage – an exhibition at Da Gadderie in the Shetland Museum during February.

The show will provide the public with an opportunity to engage with photographs, costumes, scenery, props and often unseen producers and backstage managers annotated scripts gathered over the past 67 years since the group’s beginnings in 1950.

Drama group president Martin Summers said the exhibition was a very exciting project for the group, which had a rich collection of photographs, costumes and much hidden treasures.

Summers said: “Our membership cannot wait to have the chance to showcase these stunning pieces in our wonderful local museum. This exhibition will provide the public to get an understanding of what is required to bring a production from the page to the stage in the beloved Garrison Theatre.

“We love bringing our plays, musicals and much treasured pantos to the stage for the enjoyment of our community. Often the public don’t get see all the work and countless amount of volunteering that goes into each of these productions. We hope this exhibition will take you behind the curtains, and give a small glimpse into our theatrical world.”

The exhibition, supported by Lerwick Community Council’s Loot for Lerwick Project, opens on Saturday at 2pm and runs until Sunday 24th March.

