13th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Go from page to stage with Islesburgh Drama Group exhibition

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, ST Online

There’s no business like show business, and that’s certainly true as Islesburgh Drama Group presents From Page to Stage – an exhibition at Da Gadderie in the Shetland Museum during February.

The show will provide the public with an opportunity to engage with photographs, costumes, scenery, props and often unseen producers and backstage managers annotated scripts gathered over the past 67 years since the group’s beginnings in 1950.

Tess (Sula Brookes) and Ralph (Isaac Webb) share a moment during the recent Islesburgh Drama Group production of Blue Stockings. Photo: Austin Taylor

Drama group president Martin Summers said the exhibition was a very exciting project for the group, which had a rich collection of photographs, costumes and much hidden treasures.

Summers said: “Our membership cannot wait to have the chance to showcase these stunning pieces in our wonderful local museum. This exhibition will provide the public to get an understanding of what is required to bring a production from the page to the stage in the beloved Garrison Theatre.

“We love bringing our plays, musicals and much treasured pantos to the stage for the enjoyment of our community. Often the public don’t get see all the work and countless amount of volunteering that goes into each of these productions. We hope this exhibition will take you behind the curtains, and give a small glimpse into our theatrical world.”

The exhibition, supported by Lerwick Community Council’s Loot for Lerwick Project, opens on Saturday at 2pm and runs until Sunday 24th March.

• Have you heard The Shetland Times podcast with Martin Summers and Morag Mouat of Islesburgh Drama Group? Click here to listen to the episode – including news of what the group’s next production will be.

