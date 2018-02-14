Lengthy ferry delays expected, says NorthLink

NorthLink Ferries is warning of a lengthy delay to Wednesday evening’s sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen, as strong winds batter the isles.

The ferry to Aberdeen is expected to leave Shetland several hours behind timetable at 3am on Thursday.

The scheduled stop at Kirkwall has been cancelled and the ferry is expected to arrive in Aberdeen at mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Meanwhile, both freight services to and from Shetland have also been cancelled.

NorthLink has warned that further disruption is expected on both Thursday and Friday’s sailings.

Inter-island ferries have also been impacted by the weather, with the Yell Sound service reduced to a single vessel on Wednesday morning.