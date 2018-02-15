15th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Overtaking lane north of Lerwick to be shut for winter

2 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The overtaking lane on the A970 north of Lerwick will be closed later today and will remain shut for the remainder of the winter season as a precaution, due to loose stone chips.

According to the council, despite regular sweeping a significant number of chips were still being dislodged from the road surface following each period of frost.

The overtaking lane would be closed and the two lanes of traffic segregated with traffic cones until the end of winter when risk of cold weather had passed, the council stated.

Tags:
A970
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about A970 and Shetland Islands Council

Teaching union slams proposed school timetable changes
Teaching union slams proposed school timetable changes
05/02/2018
Council to get £5 million for inter-island ferries
Council to get £5 million for inter-island ferries
31/01/2018
North Ness evacuation defended after ‘reassuring’ new tests
North Ness evacuation defended after ‘reassuring’ new tests
24/01/2018

2 comments

  1. Linsey Nisbet

    Over the past few years we have had three windscreen replacements due to damage by stone chips, and each time the chip flew from the wheels of an overtaking car. These chips are certainly a problem. Our incidents, however, never occured on the road out of Lerwick. What about the overtaking that takes place on the Lang Kames, the Dales Leas, the West Yell road….to name but a few? This road closure is unlikely to make much difference, I fear.

    Reply
  2. Ali Inkster

    Instead of closing why not try adequate maintenance?

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top