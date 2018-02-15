Overtaking lane north of Lerwick to be shut for winter

The overtaking lane on the A970 north of Lerwick will be closed later today and will remain shut for the remainder of the winter season as a precaution, due to loose stone chips.

According to the council, despite regular sweeping a significant number of chips were still being dislodged from the road surface following each period of frost.

The overtaking lane would be closed and the two lanes of traffic segregated with traffic cones until the end of winter when risk of cold weather had passed, the council stated.