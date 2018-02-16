Care Day flag raised at Town Hall

A new flag was raised above Lerwick Town Hall on Friday in support of Care Day 2018 – a national celebration of children and young people with care experience.

This includes children and young people cared for by parents or family members with the support of social workers; by foster carers; or in children’s homes and residential units.

The flag has been specially created to recognise the journey of young people in Shetland who have experienced care, and depicts the northern lights, an orca and the lighthouses of Muckle Flugga and Sumburgh Head.

The lighthouses are included to represent beacons of light to help care experienced young people to navigate safely, while the orca represents their strength, and the Northern Lights light up the sky as a representation of their skills, talents, hopes and dreams.

The flag was designed by artist Stephen Davis and graphic designer Linsey Nicolson, from an original concept by local young people.

Five children’s rights charities across the UK and Ireland, including Who Cares? Scotland, have recognised Care Day. Their collective wish is that children and young people are able to thrive and achieve their dreams.

Councillor George Smith, chairman of the SIC education and families committee, said: “I am very pleased to see this flag, designed by young people, flying at the town hall today.

“Shetland Islands Council takes its responsibilities to children and young people who experience care very seriously. It’s appropriate that we join the national Care Day celebration to show our support for them and their aspirations.”