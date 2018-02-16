16th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Council tax hike, marine conservation spat and birthday bus fears

1 comment

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Isles residents are to be hit with a council tax hike after councillors unanimously backed the move.

• A Lerwick councillor has called for a new by-law for birthday buses, amid fears the practice may end in tragedy if not regulated.

• Marine conservation lobbyists Open Seas come in for robust criticism from SFA executive Simon Collins in a fierce opinion piece.

• We have all the latest news from Lerwick Sheriff Court as new sheriff Ian Cruickshank takes up his post.

• Full coverage from the weekend’s Nesting & Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ and the latest agriculturual news in Landwise

… and much more

Tags:
alcohol
Council Tax
Lerwick Sheriff Court
Licensing Committee
Shetland Fishermen's Association
SIC
Up-Helly-A'

One comment

  1. Bruce Irvine

    Councillor wants all birthday, henny and and stag buses banned because of un regulated drinking between venues, fair enough ban them , but no exceptions. oh and remember that’s all drinking between venues including up helly ah’s.

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

