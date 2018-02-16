Council tax hike, marine conservation spat and birthday bus fears

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Isles residents are to be hit with a council tax hike after councillors unanimously backed the move.

• A Lerwick councillor has called for a new by-law for birthday buses, amid fears the practice may end in tragedy if not regulated.

• Marine conservation lobbyists Open Seas come in for robust criticism from SFA executive Simon Collins in a fierce opinion piece.

• We have all the latest news from Lerwick Sheriff Court as new sheriff Ian Cruickshank takes up his post.

• Full coverage from the weekend’s Nesting & Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ and the latest agriculturual news in Landwise

… and much more