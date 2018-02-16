16th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Northmavine and Uyeasound fire festivals arrive

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Up-Helly-A’ season continues as two more fire festivals take place today (Friday).

The time has arrived for Northmavine and Uyeasound to host the celebrations, culminating in the evening’s torchlit procession and galley burning.

Northmavine’s Guizer Jarl David Brown, aka Thorkell the Tall, has said it is a “great honour” to be leading the festivities, over 30 years after his first taste of being in the Jarl’s Squad. His father Peter was Guizer Jarl in 1997.

The Jarl’s Squad itinerary kicks off with a visit to Urafirth Primary School at 9.30am, followed by calls at Ollaberry and North Roe Primary Schools.

After lunch at North Roe and Lochend Hall, the squad will pose for photographs at the Hillswick waterfront.

And then in the evening all the guizers will assemble at the Hillswick Hall at 7.30pm, ready for the procession at 8pm. The galley will be burned at the loch at Urafirth.

Revelry will continue late into the night – and into the morning – at the three halls: Hillswick, Sullom and Ollaberry.

Guizer Jarl for the Uyeasound festival, meanwhile, is Baltasound Junior High School head teacher Paul Thomson.

He and his squad will visit the school at 11am before stopping by the care centre for lunch, followed by photos.

The evening’s procession will set off from the galley shed at 8pm, heading for the burning site on the shore.

Uyeasound Hall will host the night’s entertainment in the form of acts by squads and music from the Alan Nicholson Dance Band.

 

Tags:
Baltasound school
North Roe
Northmavine Up-Helly-A
Up-Helly-A'
Urafirth Primary School
Uyeasound Up-Helly-A'

More articles about Baltasound school, North Roe, Northmavine Up-Helly-A, Up-Helly-A', Urafirth Primary School and Uyeasound Up-Helly-A'

WATCH: Coverage of Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ 2018
WATCH: Coverage of Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ 2018
16/02/2018
Council tax hike, marine conservation spat and birthday bus fears
Council tax hike, marine conservation spat and birthday bus fears
16/02/2018
Weisdale Jarl goes from merchant navy ships to viking galley
Weisdale Jarl goes from merchant navy ships to viking galley
09/02/2018
WATCH: X Factor’s Wagner does Up-Helly-A’
WATCH: X Factor’s Wagner does Up-Helly-A’
30/01/2018
WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ 2018 – Shetland Times blog
WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ 2018 – Shetland Times blog
30/01/2018
WATCH: Lerwick crowds watch Kirkwall City Pipe Band at Market Cross
WATCH: Lerwick crowds watch Kirkwall City Pipe Band at Market Cross
29/01/2018

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top
Win a £20 Voucher Complete our survey today
10 Winners will be drawn at random from completed entries
Entries must be in by Friday 2nd March 2018
No thanks Take survey No thanks