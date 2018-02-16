WATCH: Coverage of Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ 2018

It was a bright, fresh morning as Guizer Jarl David Brown, aka Thorkell the Tall, led his squad into Urafirth Primary School for the start of the day’s tour of the schools.

Mr Brown, 38, from Ollaberry had amassed a squad of 37 adults and 15 children – including his own kids Christopher, Elizabeth and Vaila.

The Vikings delighted the pupils with their hearty rendition of the Up-Helly-A’ Song and two Creedence Clearwater Revival favourites.

Head teacher Wilma Missenden said: “The Jarl is the most organised Jarl I have ever had and it was really pleasing that they were in such good singing voice today. It was a pleasure having them along.”

The squad’s impressive suit featured a grey woollen kirtle, a reindeer skin cloak and a leather criss-cross breastplate. Winged helmets sat on heads, while hands grasped axes adorned with a ram’s head design and wooden shields.

After the performance, Mr Brown said he was having an “excellent time” and very much enjoying his big day, which comes 21 years after his father Peter oversaw proceedings.

Visits to Ollaberry and North Roe Primary Schools followed, before a stop for lunch at North Roe and Lochend Hall.

In the evening, the procession will start at 8pm and the galley will eventually be burned at the loch at Urafirth.

Revelry will continue late into the night – and into the morning – at the three halls: Hillswick, Sullom and Ollaberry.