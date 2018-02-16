16th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Coverage of Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ 2018

0 comments, , by , in Features, Headlines, News, ST Online

It was a bright, fresh morning as Guizer Jarl David Brown, aka Thorkell the Tall, led his squad into Urafirth Primary School for the start of the day’s tour of the schools.

Mr Brown, 38, from Ollaberry had amassed a squad of 37 adults and 15 children – including his own kids Christopher, Elizabeth and Vaila.

The Vikings delighted the pupils with their hearty rendition of the Up-Helly-A’ Song and two Creedence Clearwater Revival favourites.

Guizer Jarl David Brown during his squad’s visit to Urafirth Primary School

Head teacher Wilma Missenden said: “The Jarl is the most organised Jarl I have ever had and it was really pleasing that they were in such good singing voice today. It was a pleasure having them along.”

The squad’s impressive suit featured a grey woollen kirtle, a reindeer skin cloak and a leather criss-cross breastplate. Winged helmets sat on heads, while hands grasped axes adorned with a ram’s head design and wooden shields.

After the performance, Mr Brown said he was having an “excellent time” and very much enjoying his big day, which comes 21 years after his father Peter oversaw proceedings.

Visits to Ollaberry and North Roe Primary Schools followed, before a stop for lunch at North Roe and Lochend Hall.

In the evening, the procession will start at 8pm and the galley will eventually be burned at the loch at Urafirth.

Revelry will continue late into the night – and into the morning – at the three halls: Hillswick, Sullom and Ollaberry.

Tags:
David Brown
Guizer Jarl
Northmavine Up-Helly-A
Ollaberry
Urafirth Primary School

More articles about David Brown, Guizer Jarl, Northmavine Up-Helly-A, Ollaberry and Urafirth Primary School

Northmavine and Uyeasound fire festivals arrive
Northmavine and Uyeasound fire festivals arrive
16/02/2018
WATCH: Nesting & Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ provides fine burning
WATCH: Nesting & Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ provides fine burning
09/02/2018
WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ 2018 – Shetland Times blog
WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ 2018 – Shetland Times blog
30/01/2018
O2 plans to bring 4G to Mossbank and Ollaberry
O2 plans to bring 4G to Mossbank and Ollaberry
17/03/2017
Up-Helly-A’ 2017 – Live updates from The Shetland Times
Up-Helly-A’ 2017 – Live updates from The Shetland Times
31/01/2017
Missing man “traced safe and well”
Missing man “traced safe and well”
07/03/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top
Win a £20 Voucher Complete our survey today
10 Winners will be drawn at random from completed entries
Entries must be in by Friday 2nd March 2018
No thanks Take survey No thanks