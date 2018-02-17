17th February 2018
WATCH: Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ proves to be a top attraction

Headlines, News

There was a party atmosphere in Unst last night as the Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ was brought with celebration and good cheer.

Guizer Jarl Paul Thomson addressed school children in somewhat different attire than he might usually be used to in his role as head teacher.

Primary pupils from the school at Baltasound enjoyed the day.

And as night drew on, the event was brought to its usual exciting climax, and the galley went up in flames.

Fire Festival
Up-Helly-A'

