, by Shetland Times , in Headlines

Don’t forget to pick up your copy of The Shetland Times, this week featuring exclusive coverage:

• Lerwick councillor Stephen Leask has called for a new by-law to be introduced to stop excessive drinking on ‘birthday buses’

• Local knitwear has enjoyed a central role in the latest series of the crime drama, Shetland.

• Plus lots, lots more – pick up your copy today.