Regulation not the answer (Gordon Simpson)

While I agree with councillors Leask and Manson that there is a problem with underage drinkers using party buses as their route to finding alcohol, I really don’t think ‘regulation’ is the answer.

Surely the law of the land is sufficient.

Underage drinking is illegal, be it in your pub, hall, home or bus. Any adult providing alcohol for a minor is breaking the law. If the purchaser of the alcohol can’t be traced, then surely the responsibility lies with the owner of the venue – this being the bus, instead of the pub or hall.

The party bus phenomena are the latest way for our vibrant Shetland community to party hard at the weekend.

Many of your middle-aged (sorry folks, but we are) readers will remember a time where there was a wide choice of halls laying on discos and bands at the weekend.

This culture has all but died off due to tighter licencing laws. I can agree with the good intent of this regulation, but I also sympathise with the youth of the day who are too old for the youth club, yet too young for the all-too-few licenced entertainments available.

I don’t believe you’ll ever stop the teenagers drinking, but at least in the old days (20th century) we could keep a watchful eye on it, and make sure they all got home safe and sound at the end of the night.

Gordon Simpson

Runnadale

Ollaberry