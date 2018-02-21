22nd February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

School day shake-up gets full council approval

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs, ST Online

School pupils will soon enjoy shorter Fridays now that a new timetable is set to be rolled out.

Shetland Islands Council approved the changes at its full meeting on Wednesday morning.

From 29th May, secondary schools will operate a slightly longer day from Monday to Thursday, while letting the “home time” bell ring shortly after lunch on a Friday.

Children's services director Helen Budge.

SIC director of children’s services Helen Budge.

SIC director of children’s services Helen Budge said “many benefits” will be drawn from the 33-period-a-week timetable.

She added: “We recognise that there is still a lot of work in front of us explaining the changes and implications, especially for parents, and we will prioritise this in the weeks and months ahead.”

Aith Junior High School and Whalsay School already work to the new timetable, which does not reduce the amount of time pupils spend in school.

The timetable will also be adopted by the primary departments of Baltasound Junior High School, Brae High School and Mid Yell Junior High School.

It is claimed the 50-minute periods will provide a “good time” for teachers to review, introduce and evaluate lessons.

Another benefit, according to the council, is that pupils staying in halls of residence will be able to travel home on Friday afternoons rather than Friday evenings.

However, earlier this month Matthew Moss, the local representative of the Educational Institute of Scotland, noted some concerns about the overhaul.

He told The Shetland Times it was “extremely worrying” that the new timetable will lead to a cut in the number of full-time teachers.

The reduction is intended to cover the rise in costs brought about by the changes. Some transport operators have said they will need more – or bigger – buses.

Tags:
education
EIS
Helen Budge
School Timetables
schools

More articles about education, EIS, Helen Budge, School Timetables and schools

Teaching union slams proposed school timetable changes
Teaching union slams proposed school timetable changes
05/02/2018
Parents urged to provide packed lunches for children following kitchen staff shortage
Parents urged to provide packed lunches for children following kitchen staff shortage
05/02/2018
Aith music teacher on why it is the ‘perfect vocation’
Aith music teacher on why it is the ‘perfect vocation’
17/01/2018
Stern response from members over education changes
Stern response from members over education changes
04/12/2017
New school to be opened to the public
New school to be opened to the public
20/10/2017
Shetland is second best place in country to bring up children
Shetland is second best place in country to bring up children
19/10/2017

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top
Win a £20 Voucher Complete our survey today
10 Winners will be drawn at random from completed entries
Entries must be in by Friday 2nd March 2018
No thanks Take survey No thanks