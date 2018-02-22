23rd February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

GP contract a disaster for rural practices, says Hillswick doctor

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs, ST Online

A Hillswick GP has hit out at a new Scottish GP contract – branding it bad news for the Highlands and Islands and claiming the plans are “a disaster”.

The GP contract is to come into play in April after being agreed at a national level with the Scottish government.

It has promised an extra £250 million to be invested in GP practices as part of the agreement.

Hillswick GP Susan Bowie lobbied Integration Joint Board members over the GP contract which she calls a “disaster”.

But Dr Susan Bowie is not impressed with the contract. Speaking at the Integration Joint Board on Thursday she said she has had sleepless nights about it and had feared it would mean a 60 per cent drop in funding and the closure of her practice.

Dr Bowie said: “Only one practice is going to get any gain from the contract financially and that’s Lerwick and the rest [in Shetland] are going to be losers.”

She issued a lengthy handout to board members giving her views and those of the Rural GP Association of Scotland.

Eight out of 10 practices in Shetland are run by the health board, with Hillswick and Levenwick independent.

GPs were asked to vote on phase one of the contract in November.

Dr Bowie said the British Medical Association (BMA) had negotiated a new contract on behalf of all Scottish GPs with the Scottish government, but she told Thursday’s board meeting there was little consultation and felt it was a “done deal by the BMA”.

She said that along with 90 per cent of rural GPs, she voted against phase one of the contract.

This was on grounds of reduced funding for rural practices, the possibility of making smaller practices unviable and fragmentation of practice teams and services.

In her report Dr Bowie highlighted the continuing struggle to recruit GPs and said the number of Scottish GPs had remained static for a decade. She also flagged up looming retirements, including her own, in the next four to five years.

“The contract fails to recognise the unique kind of GP workload in rural areas, eg small populations but with big loads of chronic illness,” said Dr Bowie.

She said Hillswick had the highest rate of type two diabetes in the country and also noted other pressing health needs, including the practice dealing with the same amount of asthma and inflammatory bowel disease as practices three times the size.

Workload assessment, she said, had purely been based on patient numbers. The GP fired criticism at Deloitte, which had carried out the assessment of practices’ workload.

She said the Hillswick practice was assessed without Deloitte setting foot in it.

After phase one is brought in, a second phase of the contract is to be introduced, with GPs having a vote again in about three to five year’s time.

Dr Bowie said she has since been told her practice will be safe as it is under a special contract negotiated locally with the health board.

But she told the meeting there were fears the contract could be imposed on GP practices “whether we like it or not”.

Tags:
British Medical Association
GP Contract
Hillswick
Integration Joint Board
Susan Bowie

More articles about British Medical Association, GP Contract, Hillswick, Integration Joint Board and Susan Bowie

Downpour leads to flood damage
Downpour leads to flood damage
24/01/2018
POLL: Councillor questions whether quit tobacco budget is going up in smoke
POLL: Councillor questions whether quit tobacco budget is going up in smoke
19/12/2017
Heartbroken owner’s thanks to SSPCA following dog’s death
Heartbroken owner’s thanks to SSPCA following dog’s death
13/12/2017
Morton fires barbs after resigning from health board
Morton fires barbs after resigning from health board
03/07/2017
Lucky day for trapped solan seen by couple on walk
Lucky day for trapped solan seen by couple on walk
29/06/2017
Private talks tackle health and social care cash crisis
Private talks tackle health and social care cash crisis
17/02/2017

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top
Win a £20 Voucher Complete our survey today
10 Winners will be drawn at random from completed entries
Entries must be in by Friday 2nd March 2018
No thanks Take survey No thanks