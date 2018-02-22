23rd February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Inside this week’s Shetland Times…

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Inside The Shetland Times this week…

• Row breaks out among councillors over future of Tingwall Airport

• Roads department defends controversial “surface dressing” method after closure of A970 overtaking lane

• Former Shetland Boat Week organiser calls for the event to continue despite Shetland Amenity Trust’s financial woes

• Shorter Fridays beckon for school pupils as new timetable gets the green light

And much more…

 

Tags:
Shetland Amenity Trust
Shetland Boat Week
Tingwall Airport

More articles about Shetland Amenity Trust, Shetland Boat Week and Tingwall Airport

Traffic accidents, Whalsay fire and council budget gripes
Traffic accidents, Whalsay fire and council budget gripes
19/01/2018
Beach plastic project takes its message to Scottish Parliament
Beach plastic project takes its message to Scottish Parliament
27/11/2017
Managers take holidays as first three jobs go at amenity trust
Managers take holidays as first three jobs go at amenity trust
17/11/2017
Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
17/11/2017
Amenity Trust’s new chairwoman accepts role with ‘trepidation’
Amenity Trust’s new chairwoman accepts role with ‘trepidation’
19/10/2017
Amenity trustees were unaware of true scale of looming crisis, source admits
Amenity trustees were unaware of true scale of looming crisis, source admits
07/10/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top
Win a £20 Voucher Complete our survey today
10 Winners will be drawn at random from completed entries
Entries must be in by Friday 2nd March 2018
No thanks Take survey No thanks