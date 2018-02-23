24th February 2018
Flaming finale and emerald warriors at Bressay-Up-Helly-A’

Orange clowds and blue skies marked the end of a busy day of Viking celebrations in Bressay.

On Friday night the fire festival reached a scorching climax following a snaking parade down to the shoreline to burn the galley

Guizer Jarl Tam Christie and his emerald clad warriors spent the day visiting various folk around the island, roaring with almighty cheers and bringing plenty of the Up-Helly-A’ spirit in fine song.

Guizer Jarl Tam Christie who volunteers for the British Red Cross with service users who came across to see him on the day. From left: Margaret Thompson, Beth Gilbraith, Tam Christie, Margaret Thomson and Nicola Stove, service manager for the British Red Cross. Photo:Dave Donaldson

Mr Christie, his axe-waving Vikings, and princesses, paid visits to the Bressay Shop and local hall, with a sing-song next to the caramel wafers, and friends and family waiting excitedly to greet the squad on the big day.

Mr Christie works as a bar supervisor at the Grand and Queens hotels in Lerwick and chose to represent viking Hrollaug Rognvaldsson.

 

 

 

 

The Red Cross volunteer followed his brother William who was also Guizer Jarl in 1993.

The Guizer Jarl and his squad were in fine voice. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

With fire still blazing, folk headed off to the hall to continue the party into the night.

More in next week’s Shetland Times.

