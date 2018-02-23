Generator stolen from Scottish Water compound
Lerwick police are making enquiries after the theft of a diesel generator from the Scottish Water compound at Sandy Loch, south of the town.
They say the incident happened between 12th January and 15th February.
It is a Yanmar diesel generator mounted on a trolley measuring about three by two and a half feet.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or alternatively attend at the Lerwick Police Station.