23rd February 2018
Generator stolen from Scottish Water compound

Lerwick police are making enquiries after the theft of a diesel generator from the Scottish Water compound at Sandy Loch, south of the town.

They say the incident happened between 12th January and 15th February.

It is a Yanmar diesel generator mounted on a trolley measuring about three by two and a half feet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or alternatively attend at the Lerwick Police Station.

Lerwick Police Station
Scottish Water

