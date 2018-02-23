24th February 2018
Up-Helly-A’ triple bill starts at Cullivoe

Cullivoe Guizer Jarl Laurence Odie sends out a battle cry, with his squad behind.

It’s a triple bill of Up-Helly-A’s this weekend – and Cullivoe led the way yesterday (Thursday) as Guizer Jarl Laurence Odie and his squad visited excited school children.

The chairman of Yell Community Council, Odie (aka Balder Odinson), from Burravoe, has taken part in his native festival almost every year since 1969.

Now that his time as jarl has arrived, he boasts a squad consisting of 15 adults (including two “shield maidens”) and seven children.

Today’s activities began with a breakfast at Cullivoe Hall at 8am to provide fuel for the afternoon’s visits.

This evening the procession will leave the hall at 7.30pm bound for the marina where the Sliepner will be sent up in flames.

Both the hall and the school will then host 12 squad performances, after which music will be provided by Leeshinat.

The other fire festivals taking place this weekend are Bressay Up-Helly-A’ and Norwick Up-Helly-A’.

