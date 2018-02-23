24th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Police launch new appeal following fatal Lerwick road incident

, by , in News, ST Online

Police are making a fresh appeal for information following a road incident in Lerwick last month which resulted in a man’s death.

Martin Gray, 59, originally from Yell, died after being hit by a silver Mini Cooper on 16th January.

The incident, on the main North Road out of town close to the junction with Gremista Industrial Estate, happened at about 11.25am.

Officers are wanting to trace the driver of a small hatchback car which was seen in the area at the time, although it was not involved in the collision.

Road policing constable Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain very much with the family of Mr Gray while we continue with our investigation.

“We believe that the driver of a small dark coloured hatchback may have witnessed the collision but we have not yet traced this vehicle or the driver.

“We do not know the make, although it is of similar size to a Renault Clio or Volkswagen Polo. The car was heading north out of Lerwick towards Voe at the time.

“I would urge the driver or anybody who have information to come forward to help us establish the full circumstances around this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information should call the road policing unit in Dingwall by calling 101 with any information, quoting reference NL178/18.

Tags:
Lerwick
Police Scotland
Shetland

More articles about Lerwick, Police Scotland and Shetland

Chimney fire extinguished in Lerwick
Chimney fire extinguished in Lerwick
10/02/2018
Museum to welcome major 16th century artwork
Museum to welcome major 16th century artwork
03/02/2018
Police appeal for vandalism information
Police appeal for vandalism information
03/02/2018
WATCH: Squads perform at Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ 2018
WATCH: Squads perform at Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ 2018
02/02/2018
WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ 2018 – Shetland Times blog
WATCH: Up-Helly-A’ 2018 – Shetland Times blog
30/01/2018
WATCH: Lerwick crowds watch Kirkwall City Pipe Band at Market Cross
WATCH: Lerwick crowds watch Kirkwall City Pipe Band at Market Cross
29/01/2018
Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top
Win a £20 Voucher Complete our survey today
10 Winners will be drawn at random from completed entries
Entries must be in by Friday 2nd March 2018
No thanks Take survey No thanks