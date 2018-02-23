Police launch new appeal following fatal Lerwick road incident

Police are making a fresh appeal for information following a road incident in Lerwick last month which resulted in a man’s death.

Martin Gray, 59, originally from Yell, died after being hit by a silver Mini Cooper on 16th January.

The incident, on the main North Road out of town close to the junction with Gremista Industrial Estate, happened at about 11.25am.

Officers are wanting to trace the driver of a small hatchback car which was seen in the area at the time, although it was not involved in the collision.

Road policing constable Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain very much with the family of Mr Gray while we continue with our investigation.

“We believe that the driver of a small dark coloured hatchback may have witnessed the collision but we have not yet traced this vehicle or the driver.

“We do not know the make, although it is of similar size to a Renault Clio or Volkswagen Polo. The car was heading north out of Lerwick towards Voe at the time.

“I would urge the driver or anybody who have information to come forward to help us establish the full circumstances around this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information should call the road policing unit in Dingwall by calling 101 with any information, quoting reference NL178/18.