Woman dies after forklift truck incident at Scalloway pier

A woman has died from injuries sustained in an industrial incident involving a forklift truck in Scalloway.

Police have confirmed Karren Allan, from Scalloway, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Thursday.

Officers said the incident happened just after 11.40am on 31st January at Blackness Pier. She was on foot at the time.

The 61-year-old was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital before being transferred to Aberdeen.

Road policing senior investigating officer Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Allan at this time.

“Police enquiries are ongoing in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”