24th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Woman dies after forklift truck incident at Scalloway pier

, by , in News, ST Online

A woman has died from injuries sustained in an industrial incident involving a forklift truck in Scalloway.

Police have confirmed Karren Allan, from Scalloway, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Thursday.

Officers said the incident happened just after 11.40am on 31st January at Blackness Pier. She was on foot at the time.

The 61-year-old was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital before being transferred to Aberdeen.

Road policing senior investigating officer Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Allan at this time.

“Police enquiries are ongoing in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Tags:
Blackness Pier
Police
Scalloway

More articles about Blackness Pier, Police and Scalloway

Drugs seized after Lerwick raids
Drugs seized after Lerwick raids
06/02/2018
Police appeal for vandalism information
Police appeal for vandalism information
03/02/2018
Man injured in car accident dies
Man injured in car accident dies
22/01/2018
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen
Victim of town crash flown to Aberdeen
17/01/2018
North Road collision – pedestrian injured
North Road collision – pedestrian injured
16/01/2018
Three taken to hospital after collision south of Quarff
Three taken to hospital after collision south of Quarff
28/12/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top
Win a £20 Voucher Complete our survey today
10 Winners will be drawn at random from completed entries
Entries must be in by Friday 2nd March 2018
No thanks Take survey No thanks