The Aith lifeboat has come to the rescue of a salmon boat which broke down about four miles north-east of Foula.

Shetland Coastguard received the call at 5am on Saturday morning to the Migdale, due to a machinery failure.

The coastguard believed it was an issue with the vessel’s prop and four people were on the fishing vessel.

The boat was being towed back to Aith by the lifeboat at about 1pm.