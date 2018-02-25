25th February 2018
Different Viking role for Norwick Guizer Jarl

Viking celebrations continued in fine style in Unst on Saturday with the third Up-Helly-A’ of the weekend.

Aaron Priest donned his winged helmet and grabbed his double axe to depict Viking Grimur Kamban – a Norse settler in the Faroe Islands in the ninth century, who apparently stopped off in Norwick for refreshment.

Mr Priest is known as head of development for the Viking Energy windfarm, although this weekend he has been enjoying a rather different Viking role.

Guizer Jarl Aaron Priest has chosen to depict Viking Grimur Kambad. Photo: Desley Ritch

Visits throughout the community were held on Saturday, with family and friends joining Mr Priest in an around 20-strong squad as shieldmaidens and Viking warriors.

The squads gathered above the picturesque Norwick beach last night before a flaming procession with galley Brennastyooch and burning by the waves.

An array of acts and dances were then enjoyed well into the small hours.

More in Friday’s Shetland Times.

Aaron Priest
Norwick UHA

