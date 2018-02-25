25th February 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Whaap keeps thriving in the isles despite decline in Scotland

0 comments, , by , in Environment, News, ST Online

Curlews in Shetland are bucking a national declining trend, according to isles research.

Paul Harvey, natural heritage officer at Shetland Amenity Trust said the Shetland population of breeding waders is holding up pretty well, based on snapshot data since 2002.

Figures from Scottish Natural Heritage’s Index of Abundance for Scottish Terrestrial Breeding Birds, has shown 10 of 17 upland species fell in numbers between 1994 and 2016 in Scotland.

Breeding curlews were down 62 per cent, golden plover 43 per cent and lapwing, down 63 per cent were among the declines.

SNH has said work is being done to reverse the declines including peatland restoration and a Working for Waders project.

The curlew remains a priority for the RSPB, with a “curlew crisis” month being held across the UK in May.

Mr Harvey said with the redshank and lapwing there was some evidence of decline, maybe about 10 per cent since 2002.

The golden plover may also have seen “maybe a slight decline”, although Mr Harvey put “a big health warning” on such a view.

He said there was no indication that the curlew population was in decline in Shetland, and might even have seen an increase.

According to the trust there are about 2,300 breeding pairs of curlews in the isles, 1,170 breeding pairs of redshanks, 1,450 breeding pairs of golden plovers and 1,740 breeding pairs of lapwings.

“Everyone knows Shetland is fantastic for seabirds, but actually we’ve got fantastic waders as well,” said Mr Harvey.

Part of the reason, he said, was it was difficult to have very intensive agricultural schemes because of relatively poor soils and distance from the mainland and there was lots of room wildlife.

He added in the isles a lot of crofters had gone into agri-environmental schemes, which by and large had helped the environment.

RSPB community engagement officer Karen MacKelvie is holding an event at Quarff Hall on 12th May. Its aim is to raise awareness of Shetland’s waders and it will include live music as well as schools hopefully providing artwork and learning more about the birds.

Tags:
Curlew
SNH

More articles about Curlew and SNH

SNH to hold reception event
SNH to hold reception event
18/02/2017
Views sought on reserves
Views sought on reserves
03/07/2009
Invitation from SNH
Invitation from SNH
08/05/2009

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top
Win a £20 Voucher Complete our survey today
10 Winners will be drawn at random from completed entries
Entries must be in by Friday 2nd March 2018
No thanks Take survey No thanks