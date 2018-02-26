Weekend water supplies disrupted

Water Water supplies in Scalloway and Tingwall were disrupted for six hours yesterday.

The disruption was due to a burst water main which affected around 300 properties.

Scottish Water said supplies were restored at approximately 8.30pm.

A statement said: “We apologise to those who were left without water while this essential repair was carried out and thank them for their patience. Water was restored to properties by around 8.30pm on Sunday night.”