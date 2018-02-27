Collisions cause tailbacks in Lerwick rush hour

Two multiple-car collisions occurred in Lerwick this morning (Tuesday) during wintry weather.

Four cars were involved in a collision on Holmsgarth Road which was reported at 8.43am. No-one was injured.

The vehicles blocked the road, causing a long tailback, before they were cleared at 9.26am.

The cars involved were a Toyota Auris, two Vauxhall Corsas and a Kia Picanto.

Meanwhile, a three-car collision on North Road was reported at 8.52am. Again, no-one was injured.

The road was partially blocked until the vehicles were removed by 9.32am. One of the cars was a Vauxhall Astra but police were unable to name the other models.

Shetland woke up this morning to the effects of the so-called “Beast from the East”, which brought snow and freezing temperatures.