27th February 2018
Collisions cause tailbacks in Lerwick rush hour

Two multiple-car collisions occurred in Lerwick this morning (Tuesday) during wintry weather.

Four cars were involved in a collision on Holmsgarth Road which was reported at 8.43am. No-one was injured.

The vehicles blocked the road, causing a long tailback, before they were cleared at 9.26am.

The cars involved were a Toyota Auris, two Vauxhall Corsas and a Kia Picanto.

Meanwhile, a three-car collision on North Road was reported at 8.52am. Again, no-one was injured.

The road was partially blocked until the vehicles were removed by 9.32am. One of the cars was a Vauxhall Astra but police were unable to name the other models.

Shetland woke up this morning to the effects of the so-called “Beast from the East”, which brought snow and freezing temperatures.

Tags:
Beast from the East
Holmsgarth Road
Lerwick
North Road
Police

