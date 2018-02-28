WATCH: Fire at Lerwick Chinese takeaway

BREAKING NEWS: Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Lerwick Chinese takeaway Dragon House.

As these photos and video show, smoke has been pouring out of the building as the service attempts to extinguish the blaze at the premises off Kantersted Road.

The fire service confirmed four crew members using breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were on the scene. Three appliances, one from Scalloway and two from Lerwick, were despatched.

More to follow.

