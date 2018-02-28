1st March 2018
WATCH: Fire at Lerwick Chinese takeaway

BREAKING NEWS: Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Lerwick Chinese takeaway Dragon House.

As these photos and video show, smoke has been pouring out of the building as the service attempts to extinguish the blaze at the premises off Kantersted Road.

The fire service confirmed four crew members using breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were on the scene. Three appliances, one from Scalloway and two from Lerwick, were despatched.

More to follow.

Smoke billows out of the building at Sandveien in Lerwick. Photo: Garry Sandison

Fire crews on the scene of the fire at Dragon House Chinese Takeaway. Photo: Garry Sandison

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

