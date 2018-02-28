28th February 2018
Maggie Sandison named as new SIC chief executive

Shetland Islands Council has appointed one of its own to the role of chief executive – with Maggie Sandison becoming the authority’s new top official.

Shetland Islands Council chief executive Maggie Sandison.

Mrs Sandison has served as director of infrastructure since October 2013.

She joined Shetland Islands Council in 2004 and held the posts of service manager for environmental health and manager for environmental health and trading standards.

The council says she has served in local government all her working life.

Convener Malcolm Bell said he was very much looking forward to working with Mrs Sandison.

“We had some very strong candidates for this position, but after a lengthy process, Maggie Sandison has been appointed. Our outgoing chief executive Mark Boden left the council in a robust condition after his six years of outstanding service – and I’m looking forward now to the future with Maggie at the helm.”

Mrs Sandison will begin to take up her new role immediately.

2 comments

  1. Billy Fox

    Congratulations to Maggie Sandison on this appointment, an excellent decision which is well deserved and will bring long term commitment and stability to the position. The council has a safe pair of hands at the top!

    Reply
  2. Michael Garriock

    A career civil servant, with a penchant for doing exactly what she’s told be her apparently perceived ‘superiors’ in Edinburgh, and a now declared primary goal to feed the beast that pays her wages, rather than control it and make it fit for purpose to those who it matters most to – those using and paying for the services its supposed to provide.

    Yeah, exactly what Shetland and the SIC in particular DOES NOT need right now.

    Reply

