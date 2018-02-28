Maggie Sandison named as new SIC chief executive

Shetland Islands Council has appointed one of its own to the role of chief executive – with Maggie Sandison becoming the authority’s new top official.

Mrs Sandison has served as director of infrastructure since October 2013.

She joined Shetland Islands Council in 2004 and held the posts of service manager for environmental health and manager for environmental health and trading standards.

The council says she has served in local government all her working life.

Convener Malcolm Bell said he was very much looking forward to working with Mrs Sandison.

“We had some very strong candidates for this position, but after a lengthy process, Maggie Sandison has been appointed. Our outgoing chief executive Mark Boden left the council in a robust condition after his six years of outstanding service – and I’m looking forward now to the future with Maggie at the helm.”

Mrs Sandison will begin to take up her new role immediately.