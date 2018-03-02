2nd March 2018
NorthLink ferry services affected by weather

The NorthLink sailing to Lerwick from Aberdeen this evening (Friday) will take place later than scheduled due to bad weather.

The Hrossey, which had been due to depart at 7pm, will now leave at 11pm. Arrival in Lerwick tomorrow is expected at 10.30am.

Meanwhile, this evening’s southbound ferry will depart Lerwick at the scheduled time of 5.30pm but arrival in Aberdeen may be delayed until 10am tomorrow.

 

