2nd March 2018
Sandison takes top job, ferries deal defended, takeaway to return after fire

Inside this week’s Shetland Times

• Maggie Sandison, the council’s first female chief executive, pledges to maintain a “person-centred” leadership – and issues a positive message for womankind.

• SIC political leader Cecil Smith defends his negotiating methods after claims Shetland should have received more government cash for internal ferries.

• Moves to ban velvet crab fishing for two months leave the Shetland Shellfish Management Organisation (SSMO) backpedalling – with one long-term buyer warning of long-term effects if the ban goes ahead.

• The owner of a Chinese takeaway which was devasted by fire insists the business will return “stronger than ever”.

…and much more.

