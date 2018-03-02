40 hours per week

Up to £45,000 Depending on Experience



Looking for a new role that’s busy, varied and interesting? This is an exciting opportunity to join the fantastic team at Sumburgh Airport, where you’ll be a key player in our achievement of commercial and strategic objectives in all areas of service delivery.

This role is all about the customer experience and we are looking for someone who can deliver service excellence to prospective and existing customers. The work is busy, varied and interesting and you’ll be a key player in driving operational excellence and continuous improvement.

You’ll bring managerial skills and experience, including budget management, procuring products and services and coaching skills to support concessionaires to maximise profit. You must be open to new learning and development experiences and take ownership of your learning and development in role and be willing to respond to new initiatives and changes in working practices.

You’ll be a self-starter with excellent organisational skills, including the ability to multi-task and prioritise in a fast moving and dynamic work environment. Acting as an ambassador for the airport at all times, liaising with a variety of stakeholders and building strong collaborative working relationships.

In return we offer a great benefits package, including a good salary and allowances, generous annual leave entitlement, a company pension and an employee assistance programme which both you and your family can use.

You’ll be joining a great team, who do truly worthwhile work – could you be the next addition?

Apply online at https://hialcareers.co.uk/jobs by the closing date of 16th March, 2018.