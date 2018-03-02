A BIT ABOUT US

We are Shetland’s only main dealer and Transit Centre for Ford and Mazda offering our customers the full range of products and services from both manufacturers. We are committed to creating a good working environment for our staff. Our main objective is to focus on creating an outstanding customer experience.

THE JOB

This rare position is a challenging but exciting opportunity to join our sales team. You must have a keen desire to reach standards beyond customer expectation and be willing to work as part of a team working together to help each other. Training will be provided “on-the-job” but you will also be required to attend the Henry Ford Academy and Mazda Academy to take part in product training.

As well as new car and commercial sales, you will also be selling and advertising used car sales of different makes and taking part in the administration involved in the sales department.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Below is a summary of some of the duties (but not limited to) for the position.

– MEETING AND GREETING CUSTOMERS

– QUALIFYING CUSTOMER TO SUITABLE PRODUCT

– PRODUCT PRESENTATION

– PROVIDING QUOTES AND FINANCE

– ARRANGING THE PREPARATION OF VEHICLES

– MANAGING CUSTOMER RENEWALS

– UPDATING USED WEBSITE

– CHANGING LAYOUT OF USED VEHICLE YARD

– ORDERING NEW VEHICLES

– UPDATING CUSTOMERS ON LEAD TIMES

– HANDOVER OF VEHICLE TO CUSTOMER

– INVOICING AND ADMINISTRATION FOR SALES

– ACCURATELY MANAGING YOUR DIARY

– OTHER GENERAL SALES ADMIN TASKS

INTERESTED? THEN WE WOULD LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU

Send in your CV with hand written covering letter to –

Chris Manson

General Manager

Jim’s Garage Ford & Mazda

Blackhill Ind Estate

Lerwick

Shetland

ZE1 0PZ

Closing date for applications is the 16th of March at 12 noon.