3rd March 2018
Longer opening hours for Ollaberry post office

Moves to relaunch the Ollaberry post office service at the local shop have been given the stamp of approval.

The new service will launch officially on Thursday 22nd March with the current service set to wind up on Monday 19th March.

New opening hours will see postal services available between 9am and 6pm Monday to Saturday. On Sundays the Post Office will be open from 2pm until 5pm. This means an additional 18 open hours per week.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

