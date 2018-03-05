5th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

New amenity trust chief executive announced

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Financially troubled Shetland Amenity Trust has announced the appointment of Mat Roberts as the new chief executive.

Mr Roberts takes over the reigns from Andy Steven, who had been acting general manager since the death of long-standing chief executive Jimmy Moncrieff last year.

New Shetland Amenity Trust chief executive Mat Roberts

The appointment comes at a time when the amenity trust is looking to bounce back from a financial position which had been described as “critical”. A number of redundancies have hit the trust in recent months as it looks to cut its financial deficit by at least £200,000.

Mr Roberts, who officially takes up the post next Wednesday, will bring decades of experience in the charitable sector to his new role. He is currently a trustee of The Prince’s Countryside Fund, the National Association of Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Cynnal Cymru (Sustain Wales). Mr Roberts most recently worked for Interserve PLC as their group director of sustainability strategy.

Trust chairwoman Ruth MacKenzie said: “We are delighted to welcome Mat to the Trust. His very broad range of experience across public, private and charitable work will enable the Trust to move forward.”

Mr Roberts said: “I am very pleased to join an organisation with such an established pedigree, fantastic facilities and committed staff.”

He is married to a Shetlander and he, his wife and two daughters have been living in Shetland since spring last year.

Tags:
Shetland Amenity Trust

More articles about Shetland Amenity Trust

Inside this week’s Shetland Times…
Inside this week’s Shetland Times…
22/02/2018
Traffic accidents, Whalsay fire and council budget gripes
Traffic accidents, Whalsay fire and council budget gripes
19/01/2018
Beach plastic project takes its message to Scottish Parliament
Beach plastic project takes its message to Scottish Parliament
27/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top