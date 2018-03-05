New amenity trust chief executive announced

Financially troubled Shetland Amenity Trust has announced the appointment of Mat Roberts as the new chief executive.

Mr Roberts takes over the reigns from Andy Steven, who had been acting general manager since the death of long-standing chief executive Jimmy Moncrieff last year.

The appointment comes at a time when the amenity trust is looking to bounce back from a financial position which had been described as “critical”. A number of redundancies have hit the trust in recent months as it looks to cut its financial deficit by at least £200,000.

Mr Roberts, who officially takes up the post next Wednesday, will bring decades of experience in the charitable sector to his new role. He is currently a trustee of The Prince’s Countryside Fund, the National Association of Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Cynnal Cymru (Sustain Wales). Mr Roberts most recently worked for Interserve PLC as their group director of sustainability strategy.

Trust chairwoman Ruth MacKenzie said: “We are delighted to welcome Mat to the Trust. His very broad range of experience across public, private and charitable work will enable the Trust to move forward.”

Mr Roberts said: “I am very pleased to join an organisation with such an established pedigree, fantastic facilities and committed staff.”

He is married to a Shetlander and he, his wife and two daughters have been living in Shetland since spring last year.