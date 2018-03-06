6th March 2018
Fraser’s ‘Long Gone’ album re-released on vinyl

A special edition of Thomas Fraser’s milestone album Long Gone Lonesome Blues is being released on vinyl to mark the 40th anniversary of his death.

The limited edition release, produced by Fraser’s grandson Karl Simpson, is timed to coincide with Record Store Day which this year will take place on Saturday 21st April.

It contains new liner notes from Simpson and writer Duncan McLean and is pressed onto 180g vinyl. The 17 tracks have been treated with the very latest remastering technology.

The release is being distributed nationwide and will be available at hundreds of participating Record Store Day outlets across the UK on 21st April.

Simpson said: “I was keen to do something to mark the anniversary of Thomas’s death. The Record Store Day event is something that has really taken off in recent years and I felt like it was something that we should be involved in.

“The type of people who are appreciating vinyl nowadays are very close to the market we are working in so I felt Thomas’s stuff would fit in very well with the whole concept.

“The audio quality that has been achieved with the new technology is unbelievable and I think that the vinyl media offers the best possible way to hear Thomas’s music.”

Simpson said there were also plans to hold another Thomas Fraser Memorial Festival on 9th and 10th November and they were hoping to do “a few other bits and pieces” in the lead-up to that.

