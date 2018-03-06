Recycling scheme begins in Brae and Muckle Roe

The new recycling scheme begins tomorrow, with households in the North Mainland set to blaze the trail for the rest of the isles.

The overhaul comes as the council sets its sights on lifting Shetland from the bottom of the national league table for recycling.

Around 400 houses in Brae and Muckle Roe will become the first to have their recycling collected.

Each received two wheelie bins two weeks ago, alongside instructions on how to use them and when to put them out.

Cans, cartons and plastics will be lifted in the grey-lidded bin tomorrow. On 21st March, paper and card will be collected in the blue-lidded bin.

General waste, meanwhile, moves to a fortnightly collection.

Waste prevention officer Brydon Sinclair said he appreciated households were facing a “massive change”, adding: “We’ll see how it actually works on the ground and then if there are any teething problems we can amend them for the main roll-out [in July].”

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison – formerly director of infrastructure services – told the authority’s environment and transport committee on Monday that the refuse collection team had reported a dip in the amount of general waste in Brae and Muckle Roe last week.

This suggests most residents are on board with the new scheme, she added.

Anyone wishing further information on how the programme works is encouraged to refer to the council’s website.