6th March 2018
WATCH: Aerial footage of new Eric Gray Centre

0 comments

The long-awaited Eric Gray Centre is nearing completion – as shown by aerial footage recently published by contractors DITT Construction.

The project, costing around £6 million, marks the culmination of years of planning with a feasibility study taking place in 2006. Construction began in 2016 and is expected to be completed on schedule in late summer.

Located at Seafield the new centre is just a short distance from the long-standing Eric Gray Centre. Once opened the centre will provide specialist assistance for adults with complex care needs and learning disabilities.

The building has been designed by Richard Gibson Architects and construction is being led by DITT. The drone footage was shot by Nick McCaffrey.

