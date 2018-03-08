Four figure sum stolen from South Mainland Post Office

A four figure sum of money has been stolen from the Post Office in Mainlands Shop in Dunrossness.

Police say the incident took place between 8am and 12.30 today.

Police Constable Catherine Hannah said: “Police Scotland are investigating the theft of a four figure sum of money from the Post Office within Mainlands Shop, Dunrossness.

“The incident took place between 0800 hours and 1230 hours on Thursday 8th March 2018.

“Anyone with information regarding this is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”