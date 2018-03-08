8th March 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Four figure sum stolen from South Mainland Post Office

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A four figure sum of money has been stolen from the Post Office in Mainlands Shop in Dunrossness.

Police say the incident took place between 8am and 12.30 today.

Police Constable Catherine Hannah said: “Police Scotland are investigating the theft of a four figure sum of money from the Post Office within Mainlands Shop, Dunrossness.

“The incident took place between 0800 hours and 1230 hours on Thursday 8th March 2018.

“Anyone with information regarding this is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Tags:
Police
post office

More articles about Police and post office

Longer opening hours for Ollaberry post office
Longer opening hours for Ollaberry post office
03/03/2018
Vandalism report at Lerwick shop
Vandalism report at Lerwick shop
27/02/2018
Collisions cause tailbacks in Lerwick rush hour
Collisions cause tailbacks in Lerwick rush hour
27/02/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top