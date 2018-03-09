Offers over £270,000

Details

Substantial four bedroom detached property with an extensive under-floor area extending the full footprint of the house, on the south side of town within easy walking distance of both Sound and Anderson High Schools, and also Tesco’s.

Enjoying fine views particularly eastwards over Clickimin Loch to the centre of town, the double glazed accommodation provides spacious family accommodation comprising a living room, kitchen / dining room, two double bedrooms, shower room & hobby room / office on the ground floor, plus two double bedrooms, shower room & box room upstairs. Oil-fired central heating. Basement comprising garage with electric door, two large store rooms, one with toilet off, plus remaining under-floor area with concrete floor. EPC Band D.