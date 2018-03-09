Accounting and Business Advisory Assistant – Lerwick Office

Our accounting and business advisory trainee programme is the perfect opportunity to begin or continue your career with a firm that has a proven track record of training individuals in accounting and tax. You will learn through a mix of on-the-job training, offering practical skills, as well as the opportunity to achieve a nationally recognised qualification through the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT). We can also accommodate anyone wishing to gain more experience, but not necessarily a qualification.

We look for individuals who can work well within a team, but are also able to work on their own. You should be good at communicating, with strong written and verbal skills, as well as an interest in numbers and enjoy problem solving. You should be flexible and organised.

Apply online careers.rsmuk.com

Please also submit your CV to irene.hambleton@rsmuk.com or call Irene Hambleton for more information on 01595 743520.

Closing date 23rd March, 2018.