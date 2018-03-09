Assistant Area Manager – Setterness, Shetland

The Role

The Assistant Area Manager will be based in Setterness. Reporting to the Area Manager, the position would initially entail (not exhaustive):

Assist in the prioritising and planning of all day to day work, including the allocation of resources as identified.

Ensuring optimal husbandry of fish stocks at all times.

Identifying and resolving any problems that might affect fish health, biosecurity or the security of sites promptly.

Looking after the health and welfare of all fish farm staff and contractors employed within the area.

Monitoring and maintaining the security and effectiveness of all equipment.

The prompt and accurate reporting of production related figures for all sites within the area

Requirements

The successful candidate will have demonstrable skills in fish husbandry at a high standard and ideally will have experienced three full production cycles or more. The successful candidate will be self-motivated, attentive to detail, and a good personnel manager. They must also have a strong focus on health and safety.

A salary of £31,405.80 per annum plus overtime is available for this position. Performance and loyalty based bonuses are also available for this post.

For an informal discussion regarding the post, please contact Marshall Thomason (Area Manager – Setterness) on 01806 577339 or Justin Watson (Production Manager) on 01595 741817. To apply, please contact Suzan Roberts by e-mail or telephone at the address below.

Suzan Roberts, Grieg Seafood

Gremista, Lerwick, Shetland,

ZE1 0PX, Scotland (UK)

Tel: 0044 (0) 1595 741800

Fax: 0044 (0) 1595 741806

E-mail: suzan.roberts@griegseafood.com

www.griegseafood.no

Closing date will be Monday, 26th March no later than 5.00pm.