Applications are invited from candidates who are dedicated to providing excellent customer service and support for the delivery of our scheduled and charter operation at Sumburgh Airport. The successful candidates will be proactive, helpful to passengers and dedicated to providing a robust and safe operation.

Customer Services Agents are the first point of contact for our passengers. Agents will check in passengers for departures, ensure security protocols are adhered to, manage passenger queries and when flights are cancelled and/or delayed arrange alternative transport and accommodation as required. Full time positions are 40 hours per week though there may be opportunities for part time work.

If you are committed to safety, the delivery of excellent customer service and operational punctuality, please send your CV by email to: recruitment@loganair.co.uk