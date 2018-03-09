Details

Hjaltland Housing Association has available to registered applicants:

• One bedroom flat in Excelsior Place, Lerwick

We have a one bedroom, two person, second floor flat available to rent. This property is available to all Shetland Islands Council and Hjaltland Transfer applicants. Rent and services payable £368.43 p.c.m. EPC Band B. NB – no cats or dogs will be allowed.

• Two bedroom house in Marthastoon, Aith

We have a two bedroom, three person, single storey, semi-detached house available to rent. This property is available to Hjaltland applicants with points in Group 4 and Hjaltland Transfer applicants. Rent and services payable £351.65 p.c.m. EPC Band C.

All interested Applicants must contact Hjaltland Housing Association before the closing date of 2.00pm Tuesday 13th March 2018.

For a fuller explanation on how to register, information about the pointing system, and more details on the properties available, contact us at:

2 Harbour Street, Lerwick, telephone us on 01595 694986 or visit our website at www.hjaltland.org.uk

• Responses to our last advertisement



22 people applied for the one bedroom flat in Gaet-A- Gott, Tingwall

25 people applied for the one bedroom flat in Undirhoul, Scalloway

43 people applied for the two bedroom house in Hill Grind, Lerwick

25 people applied for the two bedroom house in John Jamieson Closs, Lerwick

10 people applied for the three bedroom house in Kalliness, Weisdale