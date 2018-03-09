Ian Scott: ‘Officials have all the power’

• Former council leader Cecil Smith has insisted his decision to stand down was for “personal reasons” despite fall-outs over ferry funding

• Councillor Ian Scott believes there should be “a political force” in the council and a shift in power from officials to elected members

• More speed humps and zebra crossings should be installed in Lerwick, according to one other councillor

• Read reviews of the first half of Shetland County Drama Festival

• The council will send a message of support to stock market investor Black Rock for distancing itself from firearms manufacturers after recent mass shootings

• Read our stories on recruitment shortfalls in the council and NHS

• New amenity trust chief will face a difficult period

• Art studios and exhibition spaces should be installed in the old Anderson High School, according to a lecturer at one of the country’s leading art schools

• A renegade consumer-rights campaigner has dismissed an announcement from the communications regulator over broadband speeds

• A warning has been made that the council could have to give back a portion of Scottish government funding earmarked for extra houses if it can’t get the new homes on the ground