Ian Scott: ‘Officials have all the power’
• Former council leader Cecil Smith has insisted his decision to stand down was for “personal reasons” despite fall-outs over ferry funding
• Councillor Ian Scott believes there should be “a political force” in the council and a shift in power from officials to elected members
• More speed humps and zebra crossings should be installed in Lerwick, according to one other councillor
• Read reviews of the first half of Shetland County Drama Festival
• The council will send a message of support to stock market investor Black Rock for distancing itself from firearms manufacturers after recent mass shootings
• Read our stories on recruitment shortfalls in the council and NHS
• New amenity trust chief will face a difficult period
• Art studios and exhibition spaces should be installed in the old Anderson High School, according to a lecturer at one of the country’s leading art schools
• A renegade consumer-rights campaigner has dismissed an announcement from the communications regulator over broadband speeds
• A warning has been made that the council could have to give back a portion of Scottish government funding earmarked for extra houses if it can’t get the new homes on the ground