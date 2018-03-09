Project Manager – Promote Shetland Project

Are you passionate about Shetland? Do you have the skills to help promote our islnads as great place to live, work, study, visit and invest? We have an exciting opportunity for a Project Manager to co-ordinate and deliver the Promote Shetland contract. If you have a background in marketing and are capable of managing multiple work streams simultaneously, we want to hear from you.

Web Developer / Graduate Web Developer

We are looking to recruit a new Web Developer to join our busy team. You will be involved in exciting and rewarding digital projects, building and maintaining high-quality, reliable and user-friendly websites for a diverse range of clients. We are seeking applications from experienced developers, but we will consider applications from graduates pursuing entry into this field.

Learn more and apply at nbcommunication.com/jobs

The closing date for both positions is: Monday 26th March at 12 noon