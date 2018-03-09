9th March 2018
Shop Assistant required for our gift shop in the Toll Clock Shopping Centre. Hours are 9am to 5pm five days a week including Saturdays. Part time workers will also be considered. Wage dependent on age and experience. An artistic eye and flair for display would be advantageous.

Application forms are available from our card shop counter or apply in writing enclosing CV to:

Caroline Smith, Clocktower, Toll Clock Shopping Centre, 26 North Road, Lerwick, Shetland ZE1 0DE

Tel: 01595 690680

Email: info@clocktowercards.shetland.co.uk
Closing date for applications is
Saturday, 17th March, 2018.

