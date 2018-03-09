Modern Apprentices – Community Health and Social Care

Are you aged 16 -24 and looking to start a career in Social Care?

Do you wish to become a fully qualified Social Care Worker?

Community Health and Social Care are recruiting for Modern Apprentices to join existing residential care teams across Shetland, supporting elderly adults, adults with mental health and adults with disabilities. The Modern Apprentices will learn how to provide person-centred support in accordance with legislation and guidelines, and how to attend to the physical, social and emotional needs of customers within residential accommodation. Support will be given to study in the work place and via the Shetland College. This will allow the successful candidates to understand their role fully and to gain a Scottish Vocational Qualifi cation Level 2 in Care.

Modern Apprentices will work 35 hours per week in a shift rota system, including evening and weekends, working fl exibly to meet the needs of customers within 24 hour Services.

Working within the Social Care Sector can bring great satisfaction for both staff and customers. So, if you are interested in working with people, have good interpersonal and communications skills, Community Health and Social Care would welcome your application.

For full information on the role of a Modern Apprentice with Community Health and Social Care, please visit www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/shetland-islands-council to view the Job Profile and Person Specifi cation.

If you wish to apply:

All enquiries should be made directly to Train Shetland – Vocational Training Train Shetland – Vocational Training, North Gremista Industrial Estate, Lerwick, ZE1 0PX

Tel: 01595 743743

Email: vocational.training@shetland.gov.uk

Visit the Train Shetland website www.trainshetland.com

Shetland Islands Council

