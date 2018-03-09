SIC Various vacanciesView all Jobs
We have a number of vacancies for various hours at locations throughout Shetland.
Jobs on offer this week include…
• Modern Apprentices – Community Health & Social Care
• Social Care Worker – Mid Yell
• Relief Assistant Cook – Mid Yell
• Social Care Worker – Lerwick
• Supervisory Assistant – Burra
• Learning Support Assistants – Burra
• Transport Policy & Projects Officer – Lerwick
• Building Technician Officer Surveyor – Lerwick
• Youth Worker – Sandwick
• Aviation Operations Trainee
• Teacher of PE – North Mainland
