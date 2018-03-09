9th March 2018
View all Jobs

We have a number of vacancies for various hours at locations throughout Shetland.

Jobs on offer this week include…

• Modern Apprentices – Community Health & Social Care
• Social Care Worker – Mid Yell
• Relief Assistant Cook – Mid Yell
• Social Care Worker – Lerwick
• Supervisory Assistant – Burra
• Learning Support Assistants – Burra
• Transport Policy & Projects Officer – Lerwick
• Building Technician Officer Surveyor – Lerwick
• Youth Worker – Sandwick
• Aviation Operations Trainee
• Teacher of PE – North Mainland

Our list of jobs is updated daily online. For information on these jobs and more or to sign up for Job Alert e-mails go to www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/shetland-islands-council

If you don’t have access to the internet or have a disability which prevents you from applying online, please call 01595 744032.

Shetland Islands Council
We are an Equal Opportunities Employer, and encourage Remote and Flexible Working.

