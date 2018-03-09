We have a number of vacancies for various hours at locations throughout Shetland.

Jobs on offer this week include…

• Modern Apprentices – Community Health & Social Care

• Social Care Worker – Mid Yell

• Relief Assistant Cook – Mid Yell

• Social Care Worker – Lerwick

• Supervisory Assistant – Burra

• Learning Support Assistants – Burra

• Transport Policy & Projects Officer – Lerwick

• Building Technician Officer Surveyor – Lerwick

• Youth Worker – Sandwick

• Aviation Operations Trainee

• Teacher of PE – North Mainland

You can also follow us on facebook – www.facebook.com/sicjobvacancies



Our list of jobs is updated daily online. For information on these jobs and more or to sign up for Job Alert e-mails go to www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/shetland-islands-council



If you don’t have access to the internet or have a disability which prevents you from applying online, please call 01595 744032.



Looking for a job? Apply online at myjobscotland.gov.uk



Shetland Islands Council

We are an Equal Opportunities Employer, and encourage Remote and Flexible Working.