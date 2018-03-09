The Role

The Workboat Skipper and 1st mate will form a service team and be responsible for operating our newly built vessel ‘MV Commander’. Reporting to the Farms Manager the crew will carry out operations across our farm production areas with a focus on (but not exhaustive):

Site installation and maintenance of grids and moorings

Tow and lifting operations where required

Net preparatory work

General site work (where needed)

Requirements

Both positions require a minimum of:

RYA Powerboat Advanced/Coastal Skipper certificate of competence (commercial endorsement); basic sea survival; first aid and fire fighting training.

Demonstrable track record and competence in site installation and maintenance work. Skippers must have several years experience in related work and coastal navigation.

Additionally, an ‘appointed persons’ lifting qualification would be seen as advantageous. The successful candidate will be self-motivated, attentive to detail, a team player with a strong focus on health and safety. The appointed crew must be willing to operate the vessel at short notice, across any of our farming areas (inc mainland Scotland) for varying lengths of time.

An excellent salary is offered for both positions, working a 2 week on 2 week off shift rota, inclusive of holidays. Performance and loyalty based bonuses are also available for this post.

For an informal discussion regarding these positions, please contact Michael Smith (Farms Manager) on 01595 741808 or Justin Watson (Production Manager) on 01595 741817. To apply, please contact Suzan Roberts by e-mail or telephone at the address below.

Suzan Roberts, Grieg Seafood

Gremista, Lerwick, Shetland,

ZE1 0PX, Scotland (UK)

Tel: 0044 (0) 1595 741800

Fax: 0044 (0) 1595 741806

E-mail: suzan.roberts@griegseafood.com

www.griegseafood.no

Closing date will be Monday, 26th March no later than 5.00pm.