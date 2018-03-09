Shetland Arts are seeking a Café Bar Supervisor to support our Food and Beverage manager, leading a team of staff to deliver a professional customer focussed Bars & Catering service representing Shetland Arts at venues and events. You should have experience working with the public, and have, or be willing to work towards, Level 2 Food Hygiene and Serve Wise Qualifications.

Shetland Arts are also looking for a Front of House Supervisor to assist our Box Office Manager in delivering a friendly, professional and efficient box office, front of house and retail service. Responsible for Events Management, Box Office input, the supervision of Front of House staff, and management of Shetland

Arts venues. You will have demonstrable expertise in customer care, and experience in working with box office, ticketing or similar

systems, supervisory experience is essential.

Full Time & Part Time posts are available for both positions.

If you’ve got what it takes, we’d love to hear from you.

Call us on 01595 743 843 or visit shetlandarts.org/get-involved

Closing date: Sunday 25 March, Midnight.