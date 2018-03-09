Survivors of Sexual Childhood Abuse Information & Resources (SSCHAIR) are recruiting a support worker.

The duties of a support worker are to provide a holistic support service to anyone affected by childhood sexual abuse, awareness raising, keep accurate records and attend networking events on the mainland.

This post is for 10 hours per week with the opportunity for more hours, and the successful candidates will

be self-employed at a rate of £14.03 per hour.

Applicants must be available to work inside and outside of normal working hours and in a flexible manner.

For more information or for an application form contact Laura Herculson on 07747 097160 or laura@sschair.co.uk .

Closing date for applications is 5pm, Friday 23rd March.