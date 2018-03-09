Onboard Passenger Services Assistant

Hourly Rate £12.49

Onboard Chefs

Hourly Rate £13.67

All posts are May to October 2018

We are recruiting for the 2018 season and are looking for Passenger Services Assistants and Chefs to join our onboard teams. Serco NorthLink Ferries is an organisation with a strong reputation in both passenger and freight transport between the Northern Isles and mainland Scotland.

About the role

An opportunity to work in a vibrant, busy environment onboard our ferries operating between Stromness and Scrabster as well as Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Lerwick. Onboard passenger services staff are responsible for providing the highest levels of customer services to our passengers – whether it be our retail, food or beverage outlets.

About you

Living within the local catchment area of our operating ports, you will be friendly, enthusiastic, flexible and a quick learner. You’ll take great pride in what you do and be committed to delivering the very highest level of customer service. Experience in retail, hospitality or other customer services environments would be advantageous, as would cash-handling skills and working to a roster system.

Training

With the benefit of a comprehensive two-week on-board training programme being provided to equip you with the full range of skills you’ll deliver the highest standards around. Our training is focused on providing a service which reflects safety, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Requirements

In order to apply you must be able to meet the following requirements:

• Successful completion of a Seafarers ENG1 Medical

• Be able to commit and successfully complete a 2 week training programme commencing early May.

• Willing to live onboard when rostered on duty

Opportunities also exist for casual and part-time hourly contracts, in addition to seasonal contracts.

How to apply

For more information or to apply:

Serco Ferries (HR) Limited,

Jamieson’s Quay, Aberdeen AB11 5NP.

Email: recruitment@northlinkferries.co.uk

To download an application pack please visit:

www.northlinkferries.co.uk and click on job opportunities.

Closing date for receipt of completed applications: 23rd March 2018

Serco Ferries (Guernsey) Crewing Ltd is an

Equal Opportunities Employer.